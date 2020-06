Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has explained the events that took place in Brixton, south London, last night saw twenty-two police officers injured.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove reiterated that gatherings like the one broken up on the Angell Town estate are illegal under current lockdown measures.

Report by Patelr.

