UK enjoys hottest day but thunderstorms are forcast

The UK has basked in the hottest day of the year so far at the mercury rose to a scorching 33.3C (91.94F) at Heathrow Airport in west London.

Scotland also had its highest temperature so far this year with the thermometer reaching 30C (86F) in Prestwick.

The heatwave is set to break with the arrival of thunderstorms bringing lightning strikes and downpours.