2020 Kentucky Derby to Be Held in September With Spectators Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Churchill Downs Racetrack confirmed that the race, which had been postponed due to COVID-19, will take place on September 5.

Those who attend the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be under strict guidelines and encouraged to wear masks.

Health measures will also be in place during Kentucky Derby Week leading up to the main event.

Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery says the venue is determined to keep customers, employees and communities safe.

Kevin Flanery, via press release Guidelines stress the use of masks unless people are in their reserved venue or seat.

One's face must be covered when going to the bathroom, purchasing concessions, placing a bet and walking around.

Access around Churchill Downs and the number of guests, media and employees will be limited.

