'BJP cites past to hide present reality': Akhilesh Yadav on India-China faceoff

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the faceoff with China.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that India needs a long term strategy to deal with China.

Akhilesh also accused the Modi government of hiding related to the current crisis at the border in Ladakh and added that it cites past incidents to hide the present reality.

