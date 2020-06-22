Global  

Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup
Australia and New Zealand are handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand win bid to host

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.
Australia and NZ to host 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.
Australia is pulling out all the stops in it’s joint bid with New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Lighting up the iconic Sydney Opera House in blue and green to showcase just how much..

The Japanese Football Association announces that Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup according to media reports.

