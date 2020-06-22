Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup
Australia and New Zealand are handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament
Iconic Sydney Opera House Lit Up Showcasing Women’s 2023 World Cup BidAustralia is pulling out all the stops in it’s joint bid with New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Lighting up the iconic Sydney Opera House in blue and green to showcase just how much..
Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bidThe Japanese Football Association announces that Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
