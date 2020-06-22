Giant burrowing cricket found in South Africa

It has been claimed to be one of the loudest insects in the world but has not been accurately measured.

It is the Giant Burrowing Cricket (Brachytrupes membranaceus).

The sound can be heard about 3 km away.

"It took me so long to get a video of this cricket insect.

You hear them all the time but I was lucky enough to spot the hole in the ground and waited some time for it to come out of the hole and make that ear-deafening noise," the filmer said.

This video was taken in the Karoo outside of the small town Carnarvon, South Africa, on March 19, 2020.