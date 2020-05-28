Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come'

Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come' The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.'

Cavill, who was recently reported to be in talks to reprise the role, says Superman is part of his everyday life, as kids recognize him on the streets as the character.

Though that comes with a "responsibility," Cavill insists it's a joy and hopes he'll be able to continue his alter ego's journey.

