Governor Tate Reeves may not block a flag change

Governor Tate Reeves is saying for the first time he might not stand in the way if legislators remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

Governor tate reeves is saying- for the first time, he might- not stand in the way if - legislators remove the- confederate battle emblem from- the state flag.

- legislators need a two- thirds- majority to vote on a bill- because it's late in their- session.- gov.

Tate reeves said wednesday- night on facebook that- it's the same majority they - would need to overturn a veto,- so "a veto would be pointless."

Some republican officials say - they want to replace the- confederate emblem with the - phrase "in god we trust."

- confederate symbols are under - debate amid nationwide- protests over racial injustice.- -