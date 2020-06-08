Global  

Governor Tate Reeves may not block a flag change
Governor Tate Reeves is saying for the first time he might not stand in the way if legislators remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

Governor tate reeves is saying- for the first time, he might- not stand in the way if - legislators remove the- confederate battle emblem from- the state flag.

- legislators need a two- thirds- majority to vote on a bill- because it's late in their- session.- gov.

Tate reeves said wednesday- night on facebook that- it's the same majority they - would need to overturn a veto,- so "a veto would be pointless."

Some republican officials say - they want to replace the- confederate emblem with the - phrase "in god we trust."

- confederate symbols are under - debate amid nationwide- protests over racial injustice.- -





Mississippi governor says he is 'torn' on flag issue

Mississippi governor says he is 'torn' on flag issue

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement Wednesday night on Mississippi's controversial state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem

Governor Reeves speaks on discussion on changing state flag

Governor Reeves speaks on discussion on changing state flag

Governor Tate Reeves took to social media today to discuss the talks about changing the state flag.

Governor: State flag should be changed by the people, not group of politicians

Governor: State flag should be changed by the people, not group of politicians

Gov. Tate Reeves says the people of Mississippi can make the decision to change the state flag.

