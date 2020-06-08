Governor Tate Reeves may not block a flag change

|
Governor tate reeves is saying- for the first time, he might- not stand in the way if - legislators remove the- confederate battle emblem from- the state flag.
- legislators need a two- thirds- majority to vote on a bill- because it's late in their- session.- gov.
Tate reeves said wednesday- night on facebook that- it's the same majority they - would need to overturn a veto,- so "a veto would be pointless."
Some republican officials say - they want to replace the- confederate emblem with the - phrase "in god we trust."
- confederate symbols are under - debate amid nationwide- protests over racial injustice.- -
