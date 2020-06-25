Macy's lays off nearly 4,000 employees
Macy's is laying off nearly 4,000 employees as COVID-19 continues to hurt their bottom line.
Those cuts are in back-office and management positions.
MACY'S - SAYS MANY OF ITS -125-THOUSAND FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES WILL BE BROUGHT BACK IN THE FIRST WEEK OF JULY.
