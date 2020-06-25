Global  

Macy's lays off nearly 4,000 employees
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Macy's is laying off nearly 4,000 employees as COVID-19 continues to hurt their bottom line.

Those cuts are in back-office and management positions.

