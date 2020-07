Virtual meetups give kids support Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:22s - Published 2 weeks ago Virtual meetups give kids support Keeping the pressure off of kids right now is proving to be tough. Many have been out of school for months, and have lost countless hours of time with friends. 0

MANY HAVE BEEN OUT OF SCHOOL FOR MONTHS ..AND HAVE LOST COUNTLESS HOURS OF TIME WITH FRIENDS. BUT SCRIPPS REPORTER CHRIS CONTE SHOWS US - HOW THE GROUP 'BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS' IS HELPING FILL THAT VOID...FOR YOUNG PEOPLE WHO NEED A ROLE MODEL, ESPECIALLY NOW. A GLOBAL PANDEMIC HAS UPENDED THE LIVES OF KIDS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. LEAVING SILENCE IN THE PLACES WHERE LAUGHTER WAS ONCE HEARD. JADE 000150 DO I SPRAY A LOT OF IT OR A LITTLE BIT? COAT THE ENTIRE PAN AND THE SIDES BUT JADE AND ANGELA POTTS HAVE STILL FOUND A WAY TO CONNECT. 000818 HOW MUCH OF THE CHOCOLATE CHIPS ARE YOU USING (JADE) JADE IS 13-YEARS-OLD. SOT 001659 IT'S A LOT, IT'S REALLY HARD / SHE WAS PAIRED BUT THESE ARE NOT TYPICAL TIMES. SOT - JADE 001712 TWO MONTHS AGO WE WERE ALL HANGING OUT WITH EACH OTHER, SAYING HI TO EACH OTHER IN THE HALLWAYS, NOW WE'RE ALL HOME WHEN STAY-AT-HOME ORDER WENT INTO EFFECT ..THIS PAIR GOT CREATIVE. THEY MEET ONCE A WEEK ON ZOOM AND THEY BAKE - TODAY'S RECIPE, RICE CRISPIE TREATS. SOT - ANGELA 001510 IT KEEPS YOUR MIND OFF OF EVERYTHING NEGATIVE THAT'S GOING ON IN THE WORLD AS A MENTOR, THESE MEETUPS GIVE ANGELA A CHANCE TO CHECK-IN ON JADE. 001950 IF SHE NEEDS SOMEONE TO TALK TO, TO REACH OUT TO, THAT I'M HERE FOR HER / AND THAT'S IMPORTANT I HOPE SHE KNOWS THAT SOT - COURTNEY (ZOOM 0) 000140 NOW IS THE TIME THAT KIDS NEED THE EXTRA SUPPORT WHILE THEY'RE HOME / AND THE WORLD IS JUST IN CHAOS COURTNEY EVANS IS A REGIONAL PROGRAM DIRECTOR FOR THE THE NON-PROFIT. FOR KIDS WHO ARE IN VULNERABLE FAMILY SITUATIONS ...ADAPTING THESE MENTORING SESSIONS IN THE AGE OF COVID HAS BEEN CRITICAL. 000652 LETTING THEM KNOW THEY AREN'T ALONE, WE SAY WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER BUT PLAYING THAT OUT AND EVEN THE VIRTUAL MEETUPS ARE HELPING WITH STRESS. FOR ANGELA AND JADE, BAKING GIVES THEM BOTH A CHANCE TO MANAGE SOME OF THE PRESSURE WE'RE ALL FEELING. SOT 001944 I HOPE SHE REMEMBERS I'M HERE FOR HER EVEN IN THESE HOUR SESSIONS THAT WE BAKE TOGETHER MAKING THE BEST OF THE SITUATION THEY'VE BEEN DEALT, WITH THE INGREDIENTS THEY HAVE. I'M CHRIS CONTE REPORTING. THE UNCERTAINTY OF CORONAVIRUS CAN CAUSE FEELINGS OF ANXIETY, FEAR





