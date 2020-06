Bumper2Bumpertv thinks the new model has something to offer while also having a shortcoming.

The Mazda brand is offering the CX30 as a compact SUV/Crossover to fill a space once occupied by the CX3.

2020 MAZDA CX30 TRIES TO FILL A VOID IN THE LINEUP

LIKE OTHER AUTOMAKERS MAZDA IS STAKING OUT A PLACE IN THE SUBCOMPACT CROSSOVER SEGMENT.

THE BRAND’S ENTRY IS THE CX 30, AN OSTENSIBLY FIVE PASSENGER VEHICLE USING ALREADY PROVEN TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVE TRAIN.

WE GOT A CHANCE FOR A WEEK OF SEAT TIME IN THE PREMIUM TRIM LEVEL MODEL WHICH MEANS IT COMES WITH ALL OF THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.

IF TECH IS WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THEN THE FULL SUITE OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS, CENTER DISPLAY SCREENS AND HILL HOLDING SAFETY FEATURES SHOULD BE APPEALING.

THE PREMIUM VERSION WE WERE DRIVING CAME WITH AN ABOVE AVERAGE FIT AND FINISH TO THE INTERIOR SURFACES THAT COMBINE LEATHER AND BRUSHED SATIN FINISHES FOR THE UPSCALE LOOK.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THIS IS A SUBCOMPACT SO ROOM TO STRETCH OUT IS FINE FOR THE DRIVER AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGER, WHO ENJOY GOOD SIGHT LINES.

THAT INTERIOR SPACE IS SOMETHING COMPANY EXECS ARE PROUD TO BRAG ABOUT.

And while other vehicles in the subcompact SUV segment are just that.

Subcompact.

The CX30 is spacious and comfortable.

It truly creates an atmosphere driver and passengers can enjoy one another while also providing ample space to enjoy life’s adventures together.

BUT THAT MAY NOT BE SO TRUE FOR SECOND ROW PASSENGERS.

WITH THE DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTED FOR ME AT 5 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, THERE IS DECENT HEAD AND SHOULDER ROOM IN THE BACK.

AS FOR SPACE FOR MY LEGS AND FEET, IT IS A TIGHT FIT WITH FIVE INCHES LESS LEGROOM.

REAR SEAT PASSENGERS ALSO DO NOT HAVE A USB PORT TO CHARGE PHONES OR OTHER DEVICES.

WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 173 INCHES THE CX 30 DOES’NT HAVE AN OVER ABUNDANCE OF CARGO SPACE WITH 20 CUBIC FEET FOR STORAGE IF THE REAR SEATS ARE UP AND 45 CUBIC FEET OF ROOM WHEN THEY ARE FOLDED FLAT.

WE LIKE THE DRIVE TRAIN IN THE CX 30 SINCE IT IS THE PROVEN 2.5 LITER SKYACTIV FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE.

ITS STATISTICS ARE 186 HORSEPOWER AND 186 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THE POWER PLANT ALSO EMPLOYS CYLINDER DEACTIVATION TECHNOLOGY AT CRUISING SPEED TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY.

THE TRANSMISSION IS THE SIX SPEED AUTOMATIC GEARBOX WHICH IS CONSISTENT IN RESPONSE.

WHILE IT MAY NOT SET PERFORMANCE RECORDS IT WON’T EMBARRASS ITSELF IN MOST SITUATIONS.

(NAT SOT) INTERIOR CABIN NOISE IS BETTER THAN EXPECTED CONSIDERING THE PRICE POINT FOR THE CX30.OUTFITTED WITH 18 INCH WHEELS THE PREMUM EDTION OF THIS SUBCOMPACT OFFERS A LOT OF UPSCALE FEATURES FOR THIS OFFERING AND FOR NOW AT LEAST IT IS STILL A SOMEWHAT AFFORDABLE VEHICLE LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY.

