Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published
5 minutes ago
Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy
Chuck E.
Cheese's parent company has filed for bankruptcy, citing the coronavirus pandemic for financial strain.
Related news from verified sources
The parent company of of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, CEC Entertainment Inc., has filed for...
bizjournals - Published
42 minutes ago Also reported by •
TIME • USATODAY.com • Seattle Times • CBS News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy The parent company of Chuck E Cheese has filed for bankruptcy. CEC Entertainment is blaming the financial strain caused by the global pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 1 hour ago
Chuck E. Cheese Files For Chapter 11 On Thursday, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Chuck E. Cheese's finances have been in freefall since the start of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 1 hour ago
Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof Occurred on May 22, 2019 / North Bergen, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "Garbage truck sinks the roof of a mall in New Jersey. And unfortunately below it was (Chuck E. Cheese) And the children's.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago