Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published 5 minutes ago Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy Chuck E. Cheese's parent company has filed for bankruptcy, citing the coronavirus pandemic for financial strain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Reuters Business WATCH: The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy as it becomes the latest casualty of the global p… https://t.co/8GfoHGUL46 14 seconds ago LS RT @KHOU: Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy https://t.co/uQvRRWkRyN 5 minutes ago Evan Rosenberg Chuck E Cheese’s @ChuckECheese parent company filed for Ch. 11 bankruptcy. No, this does not necessarily mean it’s… https://t.co/SDsUCWFrZm 12 minutes ago MissKatsuragi 💚💜 Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Has Filed For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy https://t.co/9pl6tkGtEI 14 minutes ago Pea #OKKOMovie What?! Are you kidding me 2020?? My favorite place as a kid is gone... Chuck E. Cheese was literally my childhood… https://t.co/OCLZU0SXYn 15 minutes ago The Real Crusader RT @Dangchick1: Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy; Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment fi… 16 minutes ago Debbie Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy; Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs Chuck E. Cheese parent company CEC Entertai… https://t.co/E70zUbGH1o 19 minutes ago Quod Experrectus Death of the Mouse Chuck E. Cheese parent company files for bankruptcy https://t.co/l1FVpPcM36 19 minutes ago