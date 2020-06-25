Global  

1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment
The American job crisis is far from over.
- the american jobs crisis is far- from over.- according to the department of- labor... another one and- a half million americans filed- initial jobless claims last - week.

- that brings the total number of- new jobless claims filed- since the mid-march to more tha- 47-million.

- now-- first-time claims for - unemployment benefits have- fallen in every jobs report for- - - - the past 12 weeks.

So --- conditions in the u-s labor - market are undoubtedly- improving -- but the jobless- claims numbers are still higher- than they have ever been before- the





