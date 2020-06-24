Global  

NASCAR photo shows noose found in Wallace garage
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:28s - Published
NASCAR releases photo of noose found in driver's garage following completion of incident

NASCAR confirms photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega garage stall

A Richard Petty Motorsports crewman found the noose and notified Wallace crew chief Jerry Baxter, who...
FOX Sports - Published



Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:27Published
FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

After an FBI investigation into the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, they have deemed it not a hate crime. Wallace says the noose was still disturbing, whether it was a hate crime or not.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation

'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published