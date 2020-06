Nick Swisher is excited MLB is back, makes early World Series prediction Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Nick Swisher is excited MLB is back, makes early World Series prediction Nick Swisher joins today's show to discuss the upcoming baseball season. Nick is excited for the shortened 60- game season and boldly predicts a New York Yankee vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series. 0

