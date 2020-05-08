Social media is divided over this cardboard box 'WFH hack' — so we tried it ourselves

Global  

The work-from-home hack, which originally went viral in early June, basically just involves stuffing your laptop inside an old cardboard box.a simple-yet-supposedly-effective way to get some sun while avoiding a glare on your screen.Social media users have had strong feelings about the idea since it first appeared on LinkedIn, when a U.K.-based user named Tom Wood shared his laptop-box setup.The concept immediately gained steam on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, although some users questioned whether or not it’s actually effective.Wood openly admitted that his version was simply for show, sharing that he had trouble typing and acknowledging that his laptop might eventually overheat from the temperature.Still, other commenters praised the idea as a “low-tech innovation,” and many claimed they successfully “installed” it in their own yards.“It’s not glamorous but it does the job,” one user wrote

