DWYM: Credit cards cutting perks and benefits

WITH CREDIT CARDS BECAUSE OFTHE REWARDS WE GET....FROMCASH BACK TO EXTRA WARRANTIESAND INSURANCE.BUT DURING THIS YEAR OF THEPANDEMIC, CARD COMPANIES ARECUTTING SOME OF THOSE REWARDS!CONSUMER REPORTERJOHN MATARESE SHOWS WHAT YOUMAY SOON BE MISSING, SO YOUDON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.YOU KNOW THOSE LITTLENOTICES YOUR CREDIT CARD SENDSYOU EVERY NOW AND THEN?YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK THEMCAREFULLY...BECAUSE DURING THIS PANDEMICMANY OF THEM ARE REMOVING SOMEOF THE GREAT BENEFITS THEYOFFERED.

-------------JAN ARNETT SPENDS MOST DAYSRESTORING HIS BELOVED FORDMODEL-T.

WHEN HEWOULD BUY TOOLS OR PARTS, HELOVED THAT HIS MASTERCARDWOULD EXTEND THE STANDARDWARRANTY."One of the things Ilook to my credit card for isthe ability to extend thewarranty." WHETHER AWRENCH OR REFRIGERATOR, THATEXTRA WARRANTY WAS A GREATPERK."Buy 3 or 4 large itemsin a year and you can save$300 or $400." BUTHE OPENED HIS MAILBOX THEOTHER DAY TO FIND HIS CARD ISNOW ENDING THATBENEFIT.

"IF ITWAS ONLY THE EXTENDEDWARRANTIES THAT WEREDISAPPEARING, WELL THAT WOULDBE ONE THING.

BUTIT TURNS OUT MANY CARDS AREQUIETLY REMOVING OTHER PERKSAS WELL."--------THE WASHINGTON POST SAYS CARDISSUERS INCLUDING AREELIMINATING MANY BENEFITS THISYEAR.

THEY INCLUDE:--EXTENDEDWARRANTIES .--RENTAL CAR COVERAGE.--TRAVEL INSURANCE--LOST LUGGAGE REIMBURSEMENT.

AND PRICEPURCHASE PROTECTION, WHICH ISALSO GOING AWAY ON JAN'SCARD."Price protection is ifyou buy it from Lowe's, andthen you find it cheaper atHome Depot, they will adjustit for you." CARDISSUERS CLAIM CUSTOMERS RARELYUSED THE BENEFITS, ESPECIALLYDURING THE PANDEMIC WHEN MOSTPEOPLE ARE NOT FLYING., THEPOST SAYS.

BUT JANSAYS HE'S GOING TO MISS HISPERKS.... AND WOULD SWITCHCARDS EXCEPT FOR THE IMPACT ONHISCREDIT."I could get adifferent one, but the problemis it does impact your creditscore." SO, LIKETHIS OLD CAR, HE'S JUST GOINGTO DEAL WITH CHANGINGTIMES.

THE GOODNEWS IS THAT CARDS ARE NOTCUTTING THEIR FRAUDPROTECTION....ONLY THE SIDEPERKS THAT WERE JUST COSTINGTHEM TOO MUCH.

ASALWAYS DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.JOHN MATARESE WCPO 9 NEWS.THE LATEST COMPANY TO FILE FORBANKRUPTCY DURING THESE TIMESIS "CHUCK E.

CHEESE."DESPITETHE CHAPTER 11 PROTECTIONFILING... THE COMPANY STILLPLANS ON RE-OPENING LOCATIONSCLOSED BY THE PANDEMIC.THEPARENT COMPANY OF "CHUCK ECHEESE" SAYS IT IS IN TALKSWITH STAKEHOLDERS ABOUT ITSFINANCIAL CONDITION AND LONGTERM STRATEGY.DISNEY IS DELAYING THEREOPENING OF ITS PARKS ANDRESORTS INCALIFORNIA.éTHIS COMES JUST AWEEK AFTER THE COALITION OFRESORT LABOR UNIONS WROTE ALETTER SAYING IT IS TOO EARLYTO REOPEN DISNEY LAND.DISNEY HAS NOT YET SCHEDULED ADAY TO REOPEN.

THE STATE OFCALIFORNIA WON'T ISSUEPROTOCOLS FOR REOPENING UNTILáAFTER JULY 4-TH.Sunshine will be a big featureagain in our sky today andtemperatures warm a bit more,rising to 75 this afternoon.Humidity levels continue to bevery low.Temperatures willslowly increase this week notonly overnight but also duringthe day.

Tonight's low onlyfalls to 59 and tomorrow thehigh returns to the mid 80s.It will be mostly sunny onTuesday and on Wednesday aswell.

Wednesday's highincreases to 88.Isolated stormchances return late dayWednesday but the more likelychance for spotty rain andstorms will be on Thursday.With summer almost upon us, wenow turn our attention toHurricane Season, which beginstomorrow, June 1 throughNovember 30.

NOAA ispredicting an active hurricaneseason for the 2020 Atlanticbasin.

The forecast is for 13-19 named storms, 6-10hurricanes and 3-6 majorhurricanes with winds of 111mph or higher.

We've alreadyhad two named tropical systems(Arthur and Bertha) and thisweek, all eyes will be on theGulf of Mexico for possibletropical development.

The nextnamed tropical storm will beCristobal.Seeing a person with theirhair crazy and then you canbring it to where it is likeart."ONE OF THE LESSONS WE LEARNEDDURING THIS PANDEMIC....PEOPLE REALLY WANT THEIR HAIRCUTS.BUT FOR THOSE LEARNING TOCUT HAIR AND BREAK INTO THEINDUSTRY --- CLOSURES ALMOSTDE-RAILED YEARS OF WORK.A LOCAL BARBER COLLEGE HASRESUMED TEACHING AFTER BEINGCLOSED FOR TWO MONTHS BECAUSEOF COVID-19.

BUT THE JOURNEYBACK WASN'T EASY.

WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER WHITNEY MILLER SPOKETO SOME STUDENTS ABOUT HOWTHEY ARE HANDLING THE SETBACKS."I like the transformation.Seeing a person with theirhair crazy and then you canbring it to where it is likeart." DAMON WEATHINGTON HASLOVED THE ART OF BARBERINGSINCE HE WAS A CHILD.

"Ididn't really know where totake it.

As I was growing up Iwas just trying to find my waythrough." HIS JOURNEY THROUGHLIFE WASN'T EASY.

HE FOUNDHIMSELF ON THE WRONG SIDE OFTHE LAW AND SPENT 6 YEARS INPRISON FOR DRUGS.

HE SAID ITWAS THERE THAT HE FINALLY GREWUP."Just realized that life ismuch more precious than I wastaking it, so when I came homeI decided to really takebarbering serious.

"BUTCOVID-19 HAD OTHER PLANS.

WHENHE WENT TO SIGN UP AT PREMIERBARBER COLLEGE IN ROSELAWN, HELEARNED PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONSWOULD PUT HIS DREAMS ON HOLD.""I was just taking it a dayat a time.

I knew eventuallyit would come together.

I knewit wouldn't be closed downforever." HE HAD A CALM ANDCOOL APPROACH.

BUT HISCLASSMATE TEAONIA MORRIS,WELL, SHE WAS..."I wascrushed.

I mean I was only inschool just a few days beforewe had to shut down.

I hadprepared myself to geteverything in order.

I hadleft a job.

I was just readyto get my career started." ITWAS THAT SENTIMENT FROMSTUDENTS THAT FRUSTRATEDISAIAH YOUNG - THE COLLEGE'SOWNER.

"They put their blood,sweat, and tears into it sonot having any answers forthem is very frustrating." THESCHOOL'S CLOSURE LASTED 2MONTHS, FORCING STUDENTS TOMISS OUT ON MONEY FROM CLIENTSWHO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESCHOOL'S LOW PRICES.

"When youdon't have a regular employer,if you are self-employed thenthat's all you can rely on atthat point."THE CLOSURE ALSOPROLONGED THE STUDENTS'GRADUATION FROM THE 18-MONTHCOURSE.YOUNG SAYS THERE ISSTILL FEAR OF ANOTHER CLOSURE.SO THE SCHOOL IS PRACTICINGSOCIAL DISTANCING AND ASKINGEVERYONE TO WEAR A MASK.

"Idon't know what the numbersare going to do.

Are theygoing to spike again?

We'rejust going with the flow.

Whatwe are going to do now is justtake every day day by day andmake the best out of it."IF YOU WANT TO IF YOU WANT TOLEARN MORE ABOUT PREMIERBARBER COLLEGE CHEC