Thommo: We are back on our perch! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:15s - Published 4 days ago Thommo: We are back on our perch! A delighted Phil Thompson says that Liverpool are back on their perch as they claimed the Premier League title. 0

Tweets about this Brad Seymour I'm a fan of Thommo but "back on our perch". You have to have the most league titles to be there, you've got 1 more… https://t.co/Mwg5RzJscg 4 days ago 🔰☀️of the 🌍 🤙🏽🔰 @StrettyNews The first thing they did was try to rile the United Fans.....have we still not got more league titles… https://t.co/pg5MvJjzMr 4 days ago Tess @blackdogday69 @celtjules66 And what a day to celebrate entering your 6th decade- as Thommo said last night, “we’re… https://t.co/gTJk1IuaJx 4 days ago WesBrown99 @SkySportsNews @Phil_Thompson4 United - 20 league titles Liverpool - 19 league titles The only thing getting back… https://t.co/DvZbS8PhAz 4 days ago Rupesh* Thommo said it there “We are back on our perch”💪🏾 4 days ago CHAMP19NS RT @smtm__LFC75: Thommo: WE ARE BACK ON OUR PERCH!!!!! BOOM 4 days ago Ian Livo As Thommo said “Back on our perch”! https://t.co/8JU1Bwq51a 4 days ago 🏆 CHAMP19NS 🏆 Thommo: WE ARE BACK ON OUR PERCH!!!!! BOOM 4 days ago