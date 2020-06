COVID-19 relief benefits to end in July

COVID-19 RELIEFBENEFITS ARE JUSTONE MONTH AWAYFROM EXPIRING.THAT MEANS THEEXTRA $600 OFFEDERALUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS, EVICTIONREPRIEVE, AND SMALLBUSINESS LOANS MAYEND.SINCE MARCH, THEGOVERNMENT HASSTEPPED UP TO HELPMILLIONS EFFECTEDBY THE COVID-19CRISIS INCLUDING BOBGUGINO AND HISEMPLOYEES ATBISONS AUTOMOTIVE."FOURTANTELY WEWERE ALLOWED TO BEOPEN AS WE WEREDEEMED ESSENTIALAS AN AUTO REPAIRSHOP.

THE PROBLEMWAS, NO ONE WASDRIVING AROUND, ANDPEOPLE WEREGETTING OUT MUCH.SO FOR THE FIRSTPROBABLY TWOMONTHS OF IT,BUSINESS WASPRETTY BAD.GUGINO SAYSBUSINESS WAS SOSLOW, HE HAD TOAPPLY FOR PPP."THAT WAS ABLE TOPAY MY, YOU KNOW,UTILITY BILLS, MYSALARY FOR MYEMPLOYEES."TWO MONTHS LATER,GUGINO SAYS HEDOESN'T NEED THEEXTRA CASHANYMORE."THAT PAY ROLLPROTECTION MONEYREALLY WENT A LONGWAY TOWARDSHELPING ME FILL THEGAP AND NOW THATWE'RE BACK DOINGBUSINESS LIKE WENORMALLY WOULD, IDON'T REALLY NEEDANY OTHER FUNDING."BUTROSADO OF PUSHBUFFALO SAYSTENANTS IN THE AREAMAY."BUFFALO IS 58PERCENT RENTERSAND SO WHEN THEEVECTIONS START TOHAPPEN, YOU'REGONNA SEE A MASSWAVE OF LIKEHOMELESSNESS."AND ROSADO SAYSTHAT WITH COVID-19WILL CREATE AN EVENBIGGER PUBLICHEALTH CRISIS."WE'RE GONNA SEEPEOPLE DYING IN THEMASSES AGAIN, BUTTHIS TIME THEY'REGONNA BE IN THESTREETS."EXPERTS SAY THEYEXPECT SOME OFTHESE PPPPROGRAMS TO BEEXTENDED, BUT IT'SUNCLEAR AS TOWHICH.

