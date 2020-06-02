Elizabeth Banks Set to Play Ms. Frizzle in Live-Action Adaptation of 'Magic School Bus' | THR News
Elizabeth Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in the live-action hybrid adaptation of the beloved books and '90s animated series 'The Magic School Bus.'
lauren thurman RT @getFANDOM: 'The Magic School Bus' live-action hybrid film is in development with Elizabeth Banks set to play Ms. Frizzle 🚍
(via @DEADL… 2 minutes ago
The A.V. Club Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in live-action Magic School Bus movie https://t.co/Sc9RfMgp51 3 minutes ago
AY3!!!! RT @CultureCrave: 'Magic School Bus' live-action film is in development at Universal with Elizabeth Banks set to play Ms. Frizzle 🚌
(via @… 3 minutes ago
Ronald D. Hicks RT @PerezHilton: Elizabeth Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in the ‘Magic School Bus’ live-action movie! Do you think this was a good choice?! h… 5 minutes ago
DancingDragoness | Rest in peace & power, Oliver RT @Animated_Antic: Apparently, they're making a live-action Magic School Bus film and Elizabeth Banks is going to play Ms. Frizzle. While… 6 minutes ago
Animated Antic Apparently, they're making a live-action Magic School Bus film and Elizabeth Banks is going to play Ms. Frizzle. Wh… https://t.co/INW5yQXZKO 8 minutes ago
Kristin RT @animag: Elizabeth Banks to Play Ms. Frizzle in 'Magic School Bus' Hybrid Feature | Animation Magazine
https://t.co/pmmJiDjdJH 11 minutes ago
Billie RT @GDgeek: Should have got #AlexKingston. She'd be perfect.
Elizabeth Banks to Play Ms. Frizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ Live-Action Movie h… 11 minutes ago
Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school mealsBritish government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.
Manatee County Schools asking parents to register children to ride school bus for upcoming yearIn order to control bus capacities and keep students safe, Manatee County School leaders are asking students to register to ride the school bus for the upcoming school year. Story:..
Pinellas County schools looking for full-time bus driversPinellas County Public Schools is moving foward and hiring bus drivers.