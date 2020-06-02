Global  

Elizabeth Banks Set to Play Ms. Frizzle in Live-Action Adaptation of 'Magic School Bus' | THR News
Elizabeth Banks Set to Play Ms. Frizzle in Live-Action Adaptation of 'Magic School Bus' | THR News

Elizabeth Banks Set to Play Ms. Frizzle in Live-Action Adaptation of 'Magic School Bus' | THR News

Elizabeth Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in the live-action hybrid adaptation of the beloved books and '90s animated series 'The Magic School Bus.'

