A warning from state health officials for anyone who recently made a trip to myrtle beach.... you may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white several covid-19 cases linked to myrtle beach kentuckians who traveled t ... the kentucky department for public health says a number of kentuckians who traveled there in the past two weeks have tested positive for covid-19 health officials in west virginia have also issued an alert after seeing several cases of coronavirus in people who recently traveled there.

State health officials ask any kentuckian who has been to myrtle beach in the past two weeks to self- quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for any covid-19 symptoms.