Video Credit: KIMT
Protecting Your Information
People trying to steal your personal information are becoming successful.
The pandemic has shifted a lot of things that we would normally do in person online or over the phone.

"* person ?

"* online or over the phone.

And according to iowa's attorney general ?

"* these are the platforms that people trying to steal your personal information are becoming successful.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal sat in on a webinar with the attorney general this afternoon ?

Attorney general tom miller say they're looking for people that are already finanically distressed.

Red flags to watch out for include getting a call or email from someone trying to verify information or offer you a good or service.

"if you get an unsolicited call be very suspicious.

Almost all unsolicited calls is going to be fraudulent.

And when they rush you to judgement you have to do it right now that is an enormous warning signal to back off.

Look live: miller says talk things over with your family before making any decisions.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3.

The attorney general say if you become a victim the first thing you should do is report the incident to law enforcement agencies like the better business bureau the FCC and in some cases media. Getting the word out is very important.

"* the f?

"* c?

"*c and in some cases media.

Getting the word out is very important.// july



