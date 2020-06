American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 minutes ago American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years When this American fan of Liverpool FC saw his team was going to win the title thanks to Chelsea defeating reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday (June 25), he knew it was time to head out to hi 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend When this American fan of Liverpool FC saw his team was going to win the title thanks to Chelsea defeating reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday (June 25), he knew it was time to head out to his Wilmington, North Carolina yard and chug a 40-ounce beer. "This is how we celebrated the Champions' League last year, so it was only fitting to go back to the bubbles for the Premier League," said the filmer.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool fans go wild as team wins first league title in 30 years



Liverpool fans go wild as the team wins first league title in 30 years when Chelsea beat reigning champions Manchester City on Thursday (June 25). "Get the f*ck in!" said Emma, the filmer. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 9 minutes ago Klopp: It's pure joy to coach this team



Jurgen Klopp says it's 'pure joy' to coach his Liverpool side after they claimed the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:23 Published 14 minutes ago Carra cracks open the champers!



Jamie Carragher cracks open the champagne to celebrate Liverpool's first title in thirty years. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published 14 minutes ago