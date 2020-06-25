Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' to Recast With Black Actors for Biracial Characters | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:54s - Published
'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' to Recast With Black Actors for Biracial Characters | THR News

'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' to Recast With Black Actors for Biracial Characters | THR News

Netflix's animated series 'Big Mouth' will recast the role of Missy — at the request of the actor who has voiced her thus far, Jenny Slate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News 'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' to Recast With Black Actors for Biracial Characters | THR News https://t.co/cEwEzkzHbn https://t.co/gZ7Zo7VjdP 6 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 RT @CBSNews: Jenny Slate is leaving role as biracial character on "Big Mouth" so a black actor can be cast https://t.co/P1Ftbb5xTR 20 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: 'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' will recast Jenny Slate's and Kristen Bell's biracial characters https://t.co/VEanOs03yz 58 minutes ago

WeAreSecondU

Second Union™ BIG MOUTH and CENTRAL PARK Will Recast White Actors Playing Black Roles https://t.co/t1iwlSKSiS via @https://nerdist.com 1 hour ago

StCatStandard

The St. Catharines Standard ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Central Park’ will recast white actors for biracial characters https://t.co/cwtZAwNKO1 2 hours ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: 'Big Mouth,' 'Central Park' will recast Jenny Slate's and Kristen Bell's biracial characters https://t.co/iGd1YDmqEi 3 hours ago

NualaQuinnB

Nuala Quinn-Barton ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Central Park’ Will Recast Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell with Black Actors https://t.co/ygPQakqQcp 3 hours ago

reggie_wiz

Reggie Wiz RT @getFANDOM: Jenny Slate, voice of Missy exits ‘Big Mouth’ — 'Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people' 'Ce… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Bell Will No-Longer Voice Mixed-Race Character On 'Central Park' [Video]

Kristen Bell Will No-Longer Voice Mixed-Race Character On 'Central Park'

Kristen Bell is stepping back from playing the role of Molly, a biracial character, on the Apple TV+ series "Central Park", pledging on social media to make a change and re-cast the role with a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published
Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Resign From Mixed-Race Voice Roles [Video]

Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Resign From Mixed-Race Voice Roles

Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Resign From Mixed-Race Voice Roles On Wednesday, Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate both announced that they would cease voicing mixed-raced characters on animated series...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Kristen Bell, Jenny Slate Will No Longer Voice Biracial Animated Characters In 'Central Park,' 'Big Mouth' [Video]

Kristen Bell, Jenny Slate Will No Longer Voice Biracial Animated Characters In 'Central Park,' 'Big Mouth'

Actresses Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate announced Wednesday that they would no longer play the roles of biracial characters in the animated series "Central Park" and "Big Mouth." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:35Published