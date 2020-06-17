Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book

President Donald Trump’s niece plans to publish a tell-all book, revealing private information about her family.

While the Trump family tried to deter her book, a New York judge dismissed their lawsuit.

The family claims a nondisclosure agreement prevents Mary Trump from publishing the book.

According to Business Insider, the book will reveal that she leaked documents about the president’s finances.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is set to be released on July 28.