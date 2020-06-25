Triplets head home from Madison Hospital

The health crisis.

That isn't the only baby at home for the first time.

A set of triplets left madison hospital today!

They're the first triplets at the hospital in 8-and-a-half years.

While it may not be something nurses at the hospital see very often -- they're always ready to step up when the moment calls for it.

"it's not everyday you have triplets, having a great medical staff, having great nursing leadership to help bring these little ones into the world it was extremely important for us."

"a little nervous, but we're ready."

2 of the boys spent more than 2 weeks in the hospital after birth.

1 of them was able to go home a few days before them.

He came back to be with his brothers for their first journey