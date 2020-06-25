Huntsville Community Drumline taking coronavirus safety precautions

New information... masks may help protect you from getting the coronavirus..but they can't protect you from the summer heat.

It's something outdoor programs are keeping in mind as their younger participants wear masks when they can't keep up social distancing guidelines.

Waay 31's ashley carter talked to one camp director about what she's looking for to help keep children safe this summer angela walker, huntsville community drumline executive director: "they'll wear them under their chin or above their head or whatever."

Getting children to keep their mask on is a challenge angela walker knows all about.

The executive director of huntsville community drumline gives kids a chance to learn how to play and is seeing a lot of new faces this year.

Angela walker, huntsville community drumline executive director: "we have parents calling wanting to enroll their children because they're looking for something for them to do so the numbers are continuing to rise" walker says she's glad to have so many participants this summer....but more kids means having to be extra cautious to keep everyone safe ashley: already shot: "when the kids arrive for the day they first come to this table, sign in, sanitize and if they aren't already wearing a mask they provide them either this disposable or a customized one to wear for the day."

Angela walker, huntsville community drumline exec director: "i'm probably the one most at risk here, i'm the oldest one here with a few health challenges.

But, children are a breeding ground for germs so we definitely want to keep them safe.

We want to their family safe and we definitely want to keep me safe as well."

Walker says the weather is something they regularly monitor since the children practice outside most of the time.

She knows the heat and the masks can lead to heat exhaustion.

Angela walker, huntsville community drumline exec director: "if they complain about being hot or tired or whatever, they come inside and the air conditioning cool off and have them take frequent breaks and that helps them a lot."

Walker says as of right now the weather hasn't been that much of an issue....but once it gets hotter, they will make adjustments.

In hsv ashley c waay 31 news.