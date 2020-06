'Hands up, don't shoot!' Drum performance during protest on Lafayette Square in Washington Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 1 day ago 'Hands up, don't shoot!' Drum performance during protest on Lafayette Square in Washington This footage was filmed on Wednesday (June 24). Protesters gathered in front of Lafayette Square, Washington D.C In support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This footage was filmed on Wednesday (June 24). Protesters gathered in front of Lafayette Square, Washington D.C In support of the Black Lives Matter movement. On the video you can see a drum performance, police showing up, protesters having a discussion about their motives and goals and the crowd chanting "Hands up! Don't shoot!" Filmed by James Bryan Kalat.







