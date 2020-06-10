More than 100,000 CPS Students To Get Free High Speed Internet
The project will cost $50 million and will be funded by corporations and philanthropic organizations.
Lightfoot: High Speed Internet Plans For 100,000 CPS StudentsChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reveled a $50 million project to provide internet access to more than 100,000 CPS students to help bridge the digital divide.
