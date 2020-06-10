Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 100,000 CPS Students To Get Free High Speed Internet
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:43s - Published
More than 100,000 CPS Students To Get Free High Speed Internet

More than 100,000 CPS Students To Get Free High Speed Internet

The project will cost $50 million and will be funded by corporations and philanthropic organizations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lightfoot: High Speed Internet Plans For 100,000 CPS Students [Video]

Lightfoot: High Speed Internet Plans For 100,000 CPS Students

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reveled a $50 million project to provide internet access to more than 100,000 CPS students to help bridge the digital divide.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:12Published
More than 300 prom dresses to be given away at event for NW Oklahoma students [Video]

More than 300 prom dresses to be given away at event for NW Oklahoma students

More than 300 formal dresses will be given away for free to area high school students at an annual event in Woodward.

Credit: KOCO     Duration: 00:34Published
DISD Buses Bringing Internet To Underserved Communities [Video]

DISD Buses Bringing Internet To Underserved Communities

DISD Buses Bringing Internet To Underserved Communities

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published