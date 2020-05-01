The Fairy Princess and The Unicorn movie

The Fairy Princess & The Unicorn movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Enter a world full of fantasy, friendship and adventure in THE FAIRY PRINCESS & THE UNICORN!

The fairy world of Bayala is a magical country where fairies have been living in harmony with nature for centuries.

But one day, peace is put at risk when the evil shadow fairy queen Ophira steals the precious dragon’s eggs – where kingdom’s magic lies.

All of Bayala is in danger, but hope arises when a dragon egg is found.

The brave Princess Surah and her companions have to go on an adventurous journey to bring the dragons back and save their kingdom.