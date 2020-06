Don't Have A Cow, Man: Judge Rules @DevinCow Can Carry On Trolling Devin Nunes

In 2019, Rep.

Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) filed a complaint against Twitter, @DevinCow, and @DevinNunesMom, seeking damages of $250 million.

According to Gizmodo, the ardent supporter of President Donald Trump alleged the platform has been “amplifying” his “defamers.'

In doing so, it revealed Twitter’s “political agenda” to “undermine confidence” in Devin Nunes and benefit Republican nemeses.