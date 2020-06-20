Report: More than $1.4B in stimulus checks sent to dead people

TODAY WE LEARNED -- 1-POINT-4 BILLION DOLLARSWORTH OF COVID-19STIMULUS PAYMENTSWERE SENT TO PEOPLEWHO HAVE DIED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON HAS MORE ONTHE CONFUSION THESECHECKS ARE CAUSING - ASOTHERS ARE STILLWAITING FOR THEIRSTIMULUS PAYMENT.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGWITHIN THE LAST SEVERALMONTHS, MILLIONS OFPEOPLE RECEIVED ASTIMULUS CHECK THATWASN"T INTENDED FORTHEM, BUT FOR THEIRDECEASED RELATIVE.GARY DAVIDSONSWhen they sent thecheck, they knew that she hadpassed away and she passedaway in August of 2018.GARY DAVIDSONWASN"T THE ONLYPERSON WHO WASCONFUSED.MARK PRESTONSThe check was deceivingbecause the check was madeout in my fathers name andthen it said deceased andthen it had my name aspersonal representative.BOTH GARY DAVIDSON ANDMARK PRESTON RECEIVEDA CHECK FOR THEIR LOVEDONE WHO PASSED IN 2018.DAVIDSONSWe really didn"t knowwhat to do with it forawhile.WHILE DAVIDSON TRIED TOREACH THE I-R-S "PRESTON SOUGHT HELPFROM HIS ACCOUNTANT.MARK PRESTONSThe first thing he told meis don"t cash the checkand then he gave me theprocedures that I needed todo to return the check to theIRS.THE GOVERNMENTACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE -AN INDEPENDENTINVESTIGATIVE AGENCYTHAT REPORTS TOCONGRESS - SAIDTHURSDAY THAT 1.4BILLION DOLLARS INSTIMULUS CHECKS WENTTO PEOPLE WHO AREDECEASED.MARK PRESTONI just think they were in such arush to get the stimuluschecks out and I understandthat, people needed help but Ijust think they overlooked a lotof things.ACCORDING TO AGOVERNMENT REPORT,THE FIRST THREEBATCHES OF STIMULUSPAYMENTS USEDPROCEDURES FROM 2008" WHICH DID NOTINCLUDE USING DEATHRECORDS AS A FILTER.DAVIDSONSThere was just noinformation on what to do withthese checks.

People probablyjust deposited the check andwent on with life.MEANWHILE, 41 ACTIONNEWS HAS ALSO TALKEDTO MULTIPLE PEOPLE WHOARE STILL WAITING ONTHEIR CHECKS.AND THEY ARE NOT ALONE,A CONGRESSIONALCOMMITTEE" SAYS -MORE THAN 30 MILLIONPEOPLE ARE STILLWAITING ON THEIRPAYMENTS.MARK PRESTONSI just can"t imaginestill needed that money andthey"re already talking asecond round of stimuluspayments and peoplehaven"t received the firstone yet."MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGACCORDING TO NBC NEWS,THE I-R-S DOES NOT YETHAVE A PLAN IN PLACE TONOFITY INELIGIBLERECIPIENTS OF THESERELIEF CHECKS.REPORTING IN SHAWNEE,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEWS.THERE'S A NEW WARNINGON THE ENVELOPE OFMAILED CHECKS