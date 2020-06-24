Global  

Governor Silent About Coronavirus Spike
Governor Silent About Coronavirus Spike
Governor Silent About Coronavirus Spike
More than 11-hundred cases between yesterday and today.

More than 96-hundred cases were confirmed in alabama within the past 2 weeks.

Even as the state records one of its highest totals -- the governor hasn't said a thing about it!

Waay31's breken terry is live after pressing the governors office for answers on why she's being silent in a time when the people who elected her need her the most, breken?

I first reached out late yesterday, then three more times today.

I sent the governors office a list of questions asking about what's next because the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are on the rise.

Ivey hasn't spoken to the public in weeks.

I asked her office why she won't release information on the virus or give daily and weekly updates like most governors are doing.

The closest i got to an answer was an email saying the governor and her office are working closely with doctor harris and keeping an eye on the virus.

The last bits of the governor's safer at home order expire july third.

But almost everyone returned to work some time in may.

Since that point, the average number of new cases in a day quadrupled!

I asked if another shutdown order or mask ordinance could happen and the governors office told me quote--- "as governor ivey has said on-the-record multiple times, you cannot have a life without livelihood.

She urges every alabamian to do their part as we continually work to combat this virus and regain the footing and momentum we had just a few months ago."

Helen keller hospital here in the shoals said it's seeing more people coming in with coronavirus that are being hospitalized.

A hospital in marshall county said the coronavirus is out of control.

But state officials are keeping an eye on it.

Live in florence bt waay31.





