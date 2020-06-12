A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Film Trailer

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: The ultimate collection for the ultimate fan.

Experience these six essential films from Columbia Pictures like never before, now fully remastered and debuting on 4K Ultra HD.

Celebrate the iconic moments and bold visionaries - onscreen and off - that helped define their generations and beyond.

With hours of special features and an exclusive 80-page book with unique insights and production detail about each of the included films, the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection is truly the best way to watch these legendary films.