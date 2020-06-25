Watch Live! NASA Astronaut Spacewalk To Replace ISS Batteries

The two astronauts getting suited and booted for the trip outside will be NASA’s Chris Cassidy, commander of the current Expedition 63, and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken, who arrived at the ISS at the start of this month with Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in the spacecraft’s first crewed flight.

Cassidy and Behnken will continue work on upgrading power systems on the space station, swapping old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure.

The batteries store power collected from the station’s main solar arrays and distribute it throughout the space-based laboratory.