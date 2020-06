Changes coming to the Boulevard Mall as soon as 2021

The Boulevard Mall has been through quite a lot over the years, but Town of Amherst officials say better days are on the way for the 63-acre property.

WE ARE TRACKINGNEW DEVELOPMENTTONIGHT IN WESTERNNEW YORK -- AND AMAJORTRANSFORMATION OFTHE BOULEVARD MALLIN AMHERST ISUNDERWAY.THESE NEW PLANSSHOW A RE-IMAGINEDSHOPPING ANDCOMMUNITY CENTERALONG NIAGARA FALLSBOUEVARD.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS TAKES A CLOSERLOOK AT THE FUTUREOF THIS NORTHTOWNSPROPERTY.WHENEVER HE NEEDSTO RUN OUT TO THESTORE, CLIFFORDCLINE OFCHEEKTOWAGAHEADS TO THEBOULEVARD MALL....ATLEAST HE USED TO.CLIFFORD "I USED TOCOME OUT QUITE A BIT,BUT EVERYTHING'SCLOSED NOW, YOUKNOW, YOU'VE GOTTHE MALL CLOSED ANDEVERYTHING ELSE, SO."THERE ARE JUST AFEW STORES OPENHERE LIKE DICK'S ANDMACY'S..

BOTH OFWHICH HAVE THEIROWN EXTERIORENTRANCES.

BUTONCE WNY RE-OPENS,THE BOULEVARD MALLWILL HAVE A LOT MORETO OFFER.CLINE "WE NEED THISOUT HERE YOU KNOW,BAD, YOU KNOW?"KULPA "IT'S A GREATWAY TO COME INTOPHASE 4 OF WNY'SRECOVERY BY SAYINGHEY THE FIRST STEPSOF OUR RECOVERY AREGONNA BE GOINGRIGHT TO WORK ONTHE THING THAT WASFAILING THE MOST."AMHERST TOWNSUPERVISOR BRIANKULPA ANDDEVELOPER DOUGLASJEMAL HAVE BEENWORKING ON THISPROJECT FOR MORETHAN TWO YEARS..AND NOW WE'REGETTING AN IDEA OFWHAT WE CANEXPECT.KULPA "WE'LL BE ABLETO START TALKINGABOUT NEW ECONOMYOVER THERE, NEWJOBS, NEW HOUSING,JUST A WHOLE LINE OFOPPORTUNITY."AND THIS IS WHAT ITWILL LOOK LIKE.JEMAL "WE'RE GONNABREAK A ROAD INBETWEEN TO CONNECTIT TO WEGMANS ANDMAKE IT A TOWNCENTER, A LITTLETOWN."TAYLOR "THE PLAN ISTO GIVE THIS AREAMORE OF A COMMUNITYFEEL, BY ADDINGHOUSING, MOREGREEN SPACE ANDPOSSIBLY A LIGHTRAIL."KULPA "CREATING ANENVIRONMENT WHEREPEOPLE CAN NOT JUSTGO TO SHOP, BUT APLACE THAT PEOPLECAN REALLY LIVE WORKAND PLAY."KULPA SAYS THIS WILLBE A TEN-YEARPROCESS..THE NEXTSTEP IS GETTING THEPROPERTY RE-ZONEDAND IF ALL GOESWELL, START BUILDINGNEXT SPRING.KULPA "IT'S $100MILLION IN PRIVATEAND PUBLICINVESTMENT, WE'VEGOT A WAYS TO GO."THE ULTIMATE GOAL ISTO GIVE PEOPLE LIKECLINE A REASON TOKEEP COMING BACK.CLINE "IT'LL BE GREAT.MORE PLACES TOSHOP, MORE PLACESTO GO, YOU WON'T BELIMITED, YOU KNOW?"IN AMHERST, TEPPS7EWN.