Metamorphosis movie

Metamorphosis movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In this inventive and knowing new take on demonic possession, Joong-Su, an exorcist, must face a demon he tragically failed to defeat in the past when it targets his brother’s family next.

The demon assumes the form of different family members to sow confusion and distrust, destroying the unit from within.

With his loved ones in peril, Joong-Su must face the demon again, at the risk of his own life.

Premieres July 2 only on Shudder