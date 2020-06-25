The Rock Sports Complex is open for summer sports while complying with health protocols.

Opportunities for summer activities abound at the Rock Sports Complex

"WE'RE OPEN" HAS BEENHIGHLIGHTING A LOT OFRESTAURANTS tODAY, WE FOCUS ONSUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR THEFAMILY-- LANCE ALLAN IS AT THEROCK SPORTS COMPLEX INFRANKLIN..The sounds of summer.

YouthBaseball.

At the Rock.

"Thekids have been online.

It'sgreat to get out.

We arefollowing the healthguidelines of Franklin andproper sociadistancing,"MikeZimmerman saysThefacility is following currentguidelines to provide summeractivities for all.

Like theumbrella bar.

"You come in.Get your drinks.

And then wehave outdoor tables, that wewipe down after use,Zimmermasays.

And one ofthebiappeals is the scenery atthe Rock."It's beautiful outhere.

And we have 170 acres tospread out," Zimmerman saysAnd the professional MilwaukeeMilkmen will start up FridayJuly 3."Oh yeah, we have thattoo.

It's American Associationbaseball, and it starts July3," Zimmerman says.TMJ4 MainSports Anchor Lance Allan saysin addition to all thisbaseball?

The Rock has asoccer camp and partnershipgoing on with the MilwaukeeWave, there's something to dofor everyone.

In Franklin,Lance Allan, TMJ4