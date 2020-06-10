This Superman Is Here For A Long Time

Chinese man almost dies after letting eel enter his anus to treat his constipationA man almost died after he let a 40 centimetre-long eel enter his rectum via his anus to treat constipation in southern China.
In the video filmed in Dongguan city, the X-ray footage shows a dead..
LI Man Who Recovered From Coronavirus Celebrates Special Father's DayIt will be an incredibly special Father's Day for one Long Island family. They've survived COVID-19, childbirth and an agonizing separation all at the same time; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be stroked in IndonesiaA friendly wild crocodile floats over to locals to be patted on the snout and be fed pieces of fish.
The huge estuarine crocodile has been living in a river in Bontang City, East Kalimantan,..