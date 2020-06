Liverpool Wins English Premier League For The First Time

Liverpool wins English Premier League after a pause in English soccer during the coronavirus outbreak.

The soccer team beat Crystal Palace 4-0 and only needed to wait on Manchester City and Chelsea to secure their win.

According to CNN, City beat Chelsea 2-1 and allowed Liverpool to call themselves victorious.

Liverpool has won 18 league titles in the past but none since 1990.

This is the first time the team has won the English Premier League.