Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, enshrinement ceremony postponed
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, enshrinement ceremony postponed

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, enshrinement ceremony postponed

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame game on Aug.

6 and this year's enshrinement ceremony have been postponed, according to a news release.

All events tied to the Enshrinement Week will take place Aug.

5-9, 2021.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ohio governor questions holding August Hall of Fame weekend

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of...
Seattle Times - Published

NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game, Class of '20 enshrinement postponed due to coronavirus, per report

The NFL is canceling this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Ohio Governor Mike DeWine casts doubt on 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies

The Pro Football Hall of Fame continues to plan for this summer's enshrinement week festivities...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

KTBS_Sports

KTBS_Sports RT @KTBS: The Cowboys' Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers in Canton, Ohio has been postponed until 2021 due to the nation's COVI… 21 minutes ago

srizah

Patta Patti Cooolers "N.F.L. Trims Early Preseason Game and Prepares for Training Camps" by BY KEN BELSON via NYT… https://t.co/tG3d3v1Pgj 23 minutes ago

gitman1251

Gitbear Okay, no Hall of Fame Game this year. Cancelled. No Induction Ceremony. Postponed. No biggie. The idea of no footba… https://t.co/80QvSHz2iE 24 minutes ago

shreveporttimes

The Shreveport Times The NFL is canceling this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. https://t.co/s45ylHg3i3 27 minutes ago

KTBS

KTBS The Cowboys' Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers in Canton, Ohio has been postponed until 2021 due to the… https://t.co/z9ubaj4B1g 33 minutes ago

gajyxofuwapi

Tashinah Goalby "N.F.L. Trims Early Preseason Game and Prepares for Training Camps" by BY KEN BELSON via NYT… https://t.co/cN8aF7Z1R9 37 minutes ago

FeedSportNews

Sport News N.F.L. Trims Early Preseason Game and Prepares for Training Camps: Team owners canceled the annual Hall of Fame Gam… https://t.co/JMB0nb3StA 40 minutes ago

MikeFossWXYZ

Mike Foss RT @BradGalli: The Pro Football Hall of Fame is delaying the Class of 2020's entry until 2021. https://t.co/Z6BZscn2jX 42 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bucs' great Jimmie Giles holding out hope for Hall of Fame [Video]

Bucs' great Jimmie Giles holding out hope for Hall of Fame

The Bucs' Ring of Honor member believes his career "should get a look" from the Pro Football Hall of Fame senior committee

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:00Published
Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about HOF game happening in August [Video]

Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about HOF game happening in August

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is cautiously optimistic that the Hall of Fame game and ceremony will take place in Canton in August.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:40Published
Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021 [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Induction Pushed To Spring Of 2021

The enshrinement ceremony for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the rest of the inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:17Published