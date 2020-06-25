Global  

Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer
Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer

Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn and more star in this first trailer for 'Greenland'.

A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

This trailer is in HD.

