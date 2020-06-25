West Lowndes' Seals Signs With MUW

Seals led West Lowndes to an undefeated regular season and final four appearance, averaging a team-high 16 points per game and shooting 52-percent from the field.

To an incredible season for the west lowndes lady panthers is keeping her talents in town.

Marvaysha seals signs with the w to continue her basketball career.

"me going off to another level and starting my journey means so much to me.

Leaving back what i did at west lowndes high.

They made it feel like home to me.

By being close to home, it has the best program that i'm going to major in.

It just