Dr. Ali Hassoun discusses Alabama coronavirus case spike Part 1

Dan and Najahe talk with Dr. Ali Hassoun about coronavirus concerns with recent spike in cases.

A 3-percent increase since monday.

We want to dig deeper into the recent spike of cases.

We're joined now by doctor ali hassoun -- an infection disease specialist at huntsville hospital.

Thank you for coming on the show tonight.

- doctor hassoun -- we know the percentage of people testing positive in madison county is double the national average -- how concerning is that?

- we know wearing a mask can help keep the virus from spreading -- as we experience this spike do you think a face mask policy is needed?

- do you think we will need to reinstate a "stay at home order" or do you think we should now?

- is enough being done to keep up safe?

- four months from now - flu season.

What is the health care industry preparing for?

- the number of asympotmatic people who have died from the virus is also up... what this the takeaway from that situation?

- dr. hassoun - i know you feel the frustration.

Health officials have been changing their recommendation s since the beginning.

The u-s surgeon general said in march that masks don't help.

Now they're vitally inportant.

We know you work with other health officials all day -- what else do we know now that's different compared to when the pandemic started?

- as the number of cases increases -- deaths and hospitalizations aren't seeing a similar spike -- is this due to better treatment or is it just younger people are the one getting sick?