'R-Naught' rate helps track spread of COVID-19

PREDICT HOWQUICKLY A DISEASECAN SPREAD.IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER NICOLECAMARDA LEARNEDWHAT THIS NUMBERMEANS..

AND WHY ITIS SIGNIFICANT TOTHE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.CHRISTINE HAHN -WHAT IT REALLYMEANS IS, IF I HAVE ADISEASE, HOW MANYPEOPLE AM I GOINGTO GET SICK,"THIS RNAUGHTNUMBER CANCHANGE ALL THETIME, BUT PUBLICHEALTH ISCONTINUOUSLYTRYING TO GET ITLOWER THAN ONE TOSLOW THE SPREADOF THE VIRUS.CHRISTINE HAHN - IFTHERE'S TEN OF USSICK AND ONE OF USGETS ONE PERSONSICK AND THE RESTOF US DON'T GETANYONE SICK, THEDISEASE IS GOING TODIE OUT."DAVID PATE - "IF YOUGET THE VERY FIRSTCASE, HOW MANYPEOPLE WOULD YOUINFECT?"THE CORONAVIRUSHAS AN AVERAGERNOUGHT' RATESOMEWHEREBETWEEN 2 AND 3WHICH MEANS IF YOUCONTRACT THEVIRUS, IT WOULD BEEXPECTED THAT YOUWOULD PASS IT ONTO AT LEAST TWOMORE PEOPLECAUSING THE VIRUSTO GROW.DAVID PATE - "THOSETWO PEOPLE YOUINFECT, AND EACHOF THEM INFECTTWO MORE.

YOU CANSEE HOW THIS JUSTLOGARITHMICALLYTAKES OFF,"ALTHOUGH IT ISSUBJECT TOCHANGE, IDAHOSRNAUGHT IS ABOUT1.23.

THAT'S THETENTH HIGHEST INTHE COUNTRY.OFFICIALS WEREUNABLE TOCOMMENT ON ADACOUNTY'S NUMBER.CHRISTINE HAHN -"HOPEFULLY NOWTHAT THEY AREAWARE OF THEINCREASE, THEY ARETALKING TO PEOPLEAND THEY AREHOPEFULLY GETTINGPEOPLE TO STAYHOME.

HOPEFULLY,THEY ARE PUSHINGTHAT RIGHT BACKDOWN AND TRYINGTO STOP THATSPREAD."NICOLE CAMARDA,IDAHO NEWS 6EVEN THOUGH A ONEPOINT TWO THREERATE DOESN'TSOUND BAD, ITCAUSES A QUIC