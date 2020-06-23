Prince Harry reveals the sport he misses most Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published 11 minutes ago Prince Harry reveals the sport he misses most Prince Harry has revealed he "misses" rugby, after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Prince Harry Admits He Misses This About the UK There’s one thing Prince Harry seems to miss from the UK, according to this new video. The former...

Just Jared - Published 5 hours ago







