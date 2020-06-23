Global  

Prince Harry reveals the sport he misses most
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s
Prince Harry reveals the sport he misses most

Prince Harry reveals the sport he misses most

Prince Harry has revealed he "misses" rugby, after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry Admits He Misses This About the UK

There’s one thing Prince Harry seems to miss from the UK, according to this new video. The former...
