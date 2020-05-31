Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

CNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency.

Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential election were held today, he would lose badly.

While five months can feel like several lifetimes in politics, people who have recently spoken to the President say he seems lost and directionless.

Trump has presented no overreaching plan to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

His advisers say Trump last spoke to his top public health advisers weeks ago.

Likewise, as the nation grapples with the issue of systemic racism, Trump continues to attempt to fan the flames of culture wars.

Even as campaign advisers present polls showing that he's trailing Biden badly in critical battleground states, Trump has questioned the polls' accuracy.

Instead, he continues to insist his problems are due to negative liberal media news coverage--rather than his own behavior.