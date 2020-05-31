Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks

CNN reports polling reveals President Donald Trump is now at one of the weakest points of his presidency.

Despite his incumbency, a spate of national polls indicates if the 2020 US presidential election were held today, he would lose badly.

While five months can feel like several lifetimes in politics, people who have recently spoken to the President say he seems lost and directionless.

Trump has presented no overreaching plan to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

His advisers say Trump last spoke to his top public health advisers weeks ago.

Likewise, as the nation grapples with the issue of systemic racism, Trump continues to attempt to fan the flames of culture wars.

Even as campaign advisers present polls showing that he's trailing Biden badly in critical battleground states, Trump has questioned the polls' accuracy.

Instead, he continues to insist his problems are due to negative liberal media news coverage--rather than his own behavior.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Hill To Die On? Trump Polls In Death Spiral As Pandemic Rages, Economy Tanks: https://t.co/PpA8XVOuP1 #DonaldTrump 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America [Video]

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America

President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says [Video]

80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says

80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says With nationwide protests, a rising death toll from COVID-19 and high unemployment numbers, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published
Polls Shows Trump's Trusted More With The Economy Than Biden [Video]

Polls Shows Trump's Trusted More With The Economy Than Biden

Polls show that people trust President Donald Trump more with economic issues than Joe Biden, who is running for president. According to the Reuters, more than 40 million Americans filed for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published