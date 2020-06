Millions Of Americans Still Need To File Their Taxes

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the tax deadline was moved from April to July 15.

According to Business Insider, at least 7 million Americans still need to file their taxes.

While these numbers show that roughly 5% fewer than the same time last year, the numbers are misleading.

Tax filings include those who made a simple tax return to register for a stimulus payment.

This means those who aren’t required to file may have artificially inflated the number of those needing to file.