Klopp: It's a joy to do it for you
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is overcome by emotion as he tells Sky Sports being crowned premier league champions is "incredible".
AndersonPrince RT @TheKopiteOFF: 😭| Klopp crying as Kenny thanked him has finished me off https://t.co/dnlHbxU7NI 2 seconds ago
Derey RT @DaveOCKOP: Jurgen Klopp has become the first manager to win the Premier League and Champions League in his first four full seasons in P… 2 seconds ago
AR (at🏠) RT @WC_LFC_Torres: Gerrard carried this club for years, keeping the club at just a prestige enough level that we could still one day attrac… 2 seconds ago
mohamed said RT @footballdaily: Jurgen Klopp predicting Liverpool winning the league title in 2015 https://t.co/Wg3cTjybBc 3 seconds ago
Bismark Opara 🇳🇬 RT @goal: Pulisic does his former Dortmund coach a massive favour 💪
Klopp's masterplan? 😆
https://t.co/pzKu9KiI3Q 3 seconds ago
HaiPing海槟™ RT @FootballFactly: 📅 9th October 2015:
🗣 Jürgen Klopp: "We'll win at least one title in the next four years. If not, I'll go manage in Sw… 3 seconds ago
Khatijah (카티자) 🥥Coconuts on the Kop🥥 RT @btsportfootball: June 2019: Champions League winners 🏆
August 2019: Super Cup winners 🏆
December 2019: Club World Cup winners 🏆
June… 3 seconds ago
P.a.p.e.r.i.n_a.s.h.e.s RT @SkySportsNews: 'It's for our supporters, it's for you out there.' ❤🏆
Jurgen Klopp joins Sky Sports live after Liverpool were crowned P… 3 seconds ago
Klopp: It's pure joy to coach this teamJurgen Klopp says it's 'pure joy' to coach his Liverpool side after they claimed the Premier League title.