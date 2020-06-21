Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine Before, After Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally

Business Insider reports a number of Secret Service agents and staff have been ordered to self-quarantine.

The news comes in light of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Ahead of the sparsely attended rally, two Secret Service agents tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two Secret Service employees did not attend the rally after their diagnoses.

However, they did attend a Friday meeting with other Secret Service agents and officers, who later worked the event.